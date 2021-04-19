Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday accused the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, of gloating over his travails to the extent of hosting a party to celebrate his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He asked to the governor to stop witch hunting him as he did not mete out the same treatment on his predecessors.

A statement signed by his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, noted: “Governor Uzodinma should please stop pursuing Okorocha, because Okorocha does not pursue anybody. Even as governor, Okorocha never pursued anybody.

“As governor, Okorocha would not have seen or watched his aides mobilizing thugs against any of the former governors of the State, including Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha”.

According to Okorocha, Uzodimma threw a party to celebrate his arrest and became spokesman for the anti-graft agency over his case.

Onwuemeodo said, “He (Uzodimma) had thrown a lavish party at the Government House on the day Okorocha went to the EFCC office on invitation. At the party, he told his appointees that Okorocha won’t come out soon. But EFCC having a sound image to protect, was not expected to succumb to the whims and caprices of people like Governor Uzodinma. It acted as a responsible institution by allowing Okorocha to go”.

Okorocha maintained that Uzodimma had been double speaking on issues concerning him.

He said, “It should also be recalled that, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the same Governor Uzodinma, through the same aide, issued a Statement, dissociating himself from Okorocha’s “enterprise” with EFCC, even when we never accused him of doing so, in our own honest reaction to the development.

“The same governor who said that he was not part of Okorocha’s ordeal, was the one also telling the world, the reasons the EFCC allowed Okorocha to go. How not to pursue an innocent man.”

The former governor explained that barely 45 minutes after the EFCC released him, Uzodimma’s Special Assistant (SSA) on Print Media (Local), Modestus Nwankpa, issued a Press Release giving reasons why the commission allowed him to go.