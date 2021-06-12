The governors of Imo and Ebonyi States have paid a working visit to the South-East APC secretariat in Enugu on Saturday.

The duo, who are of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier attended a meeting with their other South-East counterparts before deciding to visit the zonal secretariat to assess its readiness for commissioning.

Awed by its state of readiness as well as state-of-the-art facilities, both governors commended the leadership of Senator Ken Nnamani for his vision and dedication to ensuring that the APC is established in the South-East region as a party of reckoning.

For Governor Uzodinma, who described the visit as a working one, the facility was indeed befitting of a ruling party and a pointer of the South-East readiness to participate actively in the nation’s politics.

He said, “I must commend you all for the success of this project, surely we must invite the world to commission this edifice.”

In the same vein, his counterpart from Ebonyi, Governor Umahi paid glowing tributes to the project’s consultant, Princess Ada Ogbu.

Recall that the South-East APC zonal secretariat had been scheduled for commissioning last week but was suspended owing to the gruesome murder of Barr. Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State penultimate Sunday.