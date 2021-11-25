Wikki Spikers of Bauchi state condemned Kwara United VC to their first defeat 3-2 (25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14) at the second phase of the 2021 National Division 1 League in Abuja yesterday.

Wiki Spikers and Kwara United thrilled the fans with their digs, blocks, defense and spikes playing for two hours at the indoor hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The head coach of Wikki Spikers, Mudi Mohammed said Kwara United were a tough nut to crack during the game and feels satisfied with the exceptional display of his team.

Mohammed said his team almost gave up after Kwara United VC won the 4th set but the promotional dream of Wikki Spikers moved the players to put more effort in the 5th set.

He said, “I am grateful to God for the victory over Kwara United VC. If you recalled, Kwara United VC beat us at the first phase of the 2021 National Division 1 League in Kaduna state and I feel this is a step to next season’s Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

He attributed the success of the team to the support of the state government and the veteran players in the state.

H said, “I attribute my victory to God; the management of Bauchi state sports council, Bauchi state Government for making it possible to participate in the second phase of the league and the veteran players who contributed to the success of the team.”

Day 4 results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluyole Spikers of Oyo state v Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto 1-3 (20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 20-25)

ABM of Kastina v Spartans VC of Yola 0-3 (19-25, 21-25, 14-25)

Wikki Spikers of Bauchi v Kwara United VC 3-2 (25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14)

Day 6: (25th November)

Kada Kings v Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto (2am)

ABM of Kastina v Oluyole Spikers of Oyo state (4pm)

Kwara United VC v Spartans VC of Yola (6pm)