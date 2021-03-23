ADVERTISEMENT

By GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The North-West governors have ordered bandits and everyone hiding in the forests to vacate the place or be ready to face serious military of action.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state announced the decision during a special Hausa programme on Liberty TV, saying it was taken in their renewed drive in flushing out criminals terrorising Nigerians from those forests.

He said: “Whoever remains in the forest would be regarded as a bandit. Therefore, the security forces will deal with them ruthlessly.”

He further affirmed that the governors would forgive bandits who surrender their arms.