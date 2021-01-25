By ERNEST NZOR |

A group of youth leaders in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have faulted the attack by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on the management of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja at the weekend, the youth leaders led by Lucy Akumabor urged chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, not to be used as a pawn in the hands of imperialists who are bent on instilling unnecessary fears in the minds of Nigerians.

The youth leaders noted that Fayemi is an advocate of total lockdown which will have adverse effects on the fragile economy of Nigeria and further plunged the masses into untold hardships and poverty.

They commended the practical and realistic approach of Governor Bello to the management of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, calling it the “best strategy which has received applause from Nigerians at home and abroad.”

The statement noted: “Governor Yahaya Bello has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the face of this unprecedented crisis. His approach and template to the management of the pandemic is the best for a fragile economy of Nigeria and Africa”.

“Governor Bello has never stopped anyone from taking the vaccine. He was only sounding a note of caution to ensure that the right vaccines are administered to Nigerians. As the Chief Security Officer of his state and a national leader, he has the right to ensure that Nigerians are adequately protected from merchants of death who may plan to ship fake vaccines to Nigeria.

“Whereas Governor Fayemi’s approach is a copy and paste approach from developed economies which has no place in a developing economy like Nigeria, adopting that approach will wreak havoc on the livelihood of millions of Nigerians.

“We hereby call on the governor of Ekiti State to retract his statement against Governor Bello for the sake of unity in our party. Everything is not politics. He must apologise for his attack on Governor Bello.”