Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has revealed that three Nigerian universities undertaking research in the areas of local vaccines production, drug development, and gene sequencing, have received the World Health Organization (WHO) certification for advancement to the next stage of their research work.

This was disclosed by TETFund’s acting director, public affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi while reacting to a reports on some media platforms crediting the executive secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje as flaying the Fund’s investments in Research and Development.

In the reports, the NBTE boss was quoted during the commissioning of NBTE Research and Development Innovation Exhibition Hall recently in Kaduna as calling for a paradigm shift by allowing polytechnics to key into the research and development project of TETFund to end the era of university research ending in journal publications.

However, TETFund said its investment in research and development in the country’s universities was yielding fruits.

“An instance is the TETFund funded National Research Fund (NRF) grant in respect of Vaccine production, drug development and gene sequencing in up to 3 Universities which has secured World Health Organization (WHO) certification for advancement to the next stage of their research work.

“Similarly, only a few days ago, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State displayed an Electric Vehicle manufactured through innovative and productive research supported by TETFund.

”It is also a fact that TETFund is massively supporting Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) Kaduna, to strengthen their product development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and related technologies.

”We hope neighboring polytechnics will take advantage of the visible innovative work at AFIT that will encourage TETFund to support them, including the transformation of “PANTEKA” artisanal village in Kaduna to an entrepreneurial Hub.

“Finally, it is imperative to state that the adoption of the Triple Helix Model by the Fund, partnerships with Research Institutes and non-state actors, and maintenance of close working relationships with the Regulatory Agencies, NUC, NBTE and NCCE, are all geared towards making our investments in R&D transform into products, patents and innovations capable of ultimately making Nigeria technologically and economically viable. We shall, therefore, continue to work with all stakeholders for the greater interest of Nigeria.”

The statement which was titled, “TETFund Investments in R&D Geared Towards Innovation and National Development ‘’, had the Fund expressing surprise at the statement given that the same Bugaje had in one of the fora,hailed its achievements in research and development investment.

It read in part, “The attention of the Management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been drawn to reports on some media platforms crediting the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje as flaying the Fund’s investments in Research and Development.

“In view of the vantage position of Bugaje as a member of the Board of Trustees of TETFund, representing the NBTE, specifically, Polytechnics in Nigeria, we are of the opinion that it is likely that the ES NBTE may have been quoted out of context, since NBTE should not be seen to publicly attack Universities and TETFund in an area of their priority and competence.

“However, it may suffice to restate for the avoidance of doubt that TETFund’s R&D Grants come under two platforms, namely the Institution Based Research (IBR) and the National Research Fund (NRF); and both grants are open to the three categories of the Fund’s beneficiary institutions viz. Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of education.”