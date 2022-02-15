BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Dufil Prima, producers of Indomie Instant Noodles, have donated cartons of the product to three orphanages to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. Donating to the orphanage homes has become a tradition to Dufil Prima as it continues to enable orphaned children to relish the superior taste of Indomie Instant Noodles. The team paid a visit to the Nigerian Red Cross Motherless & Abandoned Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, and Love Home Orphanage.

Expressing his delight and appreciation, the branch secretary, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, thanked Dufil Prima for the gesture. According to Lasisi, “we appreciate what Dufil Prima has done in the lives of these children today by extending love to the less privileged. As parents, we know that if Indomie is missing in the home, home never really feels the same because Indomie is the preferred meal for children.”

Speaking on behalf of Dufil Prima, Group Corporate Communications & Events Manager, Tope Ashiwaju, said, “Valentine is a period of sharing love and giving to those who may be unable to reciprocate the gesture. To children, Indomie is not just a meal, it represents a symbol of the love their parents have for them and an incentive that spurs them to do well in many areas of their lives. “We are here to extend love to these beautiful children because we love them and we believe in them. The future parents, teachers, accountants, lawyers, governors, pastors, imams, and senators are here. Seeing the genuine smiles and joy on the faces of these kids on account of their love for the Indomie brand is quite humbling and is all the gratification we need to do more,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Dufil Prima has commemorated the Valentine season through generous donations of Indomie to select orphanages across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT