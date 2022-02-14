Nigeria’s fast-rising act, Iyke Cele has dropped the video for “Possibility,” dedicating it to all lovers celebrating valentine around the world.

The visual is Cele’s first video release of 2022, a creative masterpiece shot by ace director, Avalon Okpe.

A press statement by Tokindrumz Management announced the release of the music video for “Possibility” by afro-pop/hip-hop singer and songwriter, Iyke Cele

The Management, while expressing delight in the song and video said; ‘Possibility’ brings to life the same flavor of love and expression in the music release and captures in pictures, the essence of love. “Possibility” is Iyke Cele’s gift to lovers all over the world this Valentine’s Day.”

‘Possibility’ was released on 14th February 2022 on YouTube.

For more information, check out @iamiykecele on Instagram. “Possibility” is available to stream on YouTube Music.

Links: youtube.com/watch?v=UP1I2pvfBL0

MUSIC AVAILABLE AT

http://fanlink.to/possibility

