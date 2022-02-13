The Rivers State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned motorists, especially youths to avoid drunk-driving as the world celebrates Saint Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2022.

FRSC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its acting spokesperson, Eni Juliana Ugo, also advised motorists to avoid unnecessary overtaking during the celebration.

The statement further advised motorists not to do anything that will cause distraction while driving.

The statement reads in part: “Another 14th February is here, and the Federal Road Safety Corps RS6.1 Rivers State Command is advising the public especially the youths to celebrate in the spirit of safety.

“Avoid drunk driving and unnecessary overtaking. Do not over speed and avoid anything that will cause distraction while driving. The Command is wishing you a happy celebration. Enjoy yourself.”

