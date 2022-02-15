As opinions on Valentine’s Day celebration varies, some are not to keen on celebrating in the Federal Capital Territory. Also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, it is a day globally celebrated annually on February 14.

It is believed that the day which has become significant with cultural, religious, and commercial values, across the globe, was originally marked as a Christian feast day, honouring a Christian martyr named Saint Valentine.

There are several martyrdom stories associated with various Valentines connected to February 14, including an account of the imprisonment of Saint Valentine of Rome for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire in the third century.

Over the world, people are always filled with anxiety and expectations for February 14, on how they can express love to their loved ones, while some, mostly ladies, patiently wait to know how far their spouses/partners can go to express their love to them through gifts.

However, presently, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) seems not to be favourable for lovers, with the issue of persistent fuel crisis biting hard on the residents, economic crunch, and other challenges, which has made young men and ladies expect little or nothing from their loved ones.

Cynthia Onuh, a resident of Garki II in Abuja, explained that she expected nothing much from her spouse during the period, because the economic situation has affected Valentine’s Day negatively, and it would be wrong for her to expect too much this period.

“We always look forward to Valentine’s Day with great expectations and he has never disappointed me. But, as I am talking to you, he has been queuing at the filling station for almost a day now, waiting to get fuel for his car. Also, he has been complaining of financial constraints. So, I am not expecting anything special from him this year’s Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Mr. Okechukwu Emeka, another resident of Abuja, said he has never believed in waiting for a particular day to show love to his loved ones, saying that whenever it is convenient for him to express his love, he does it without reservation.

“I know that Valentine’s Day celebration is very special to many people, but I am not a fan of Valentine’s Day. I show love to my spouse any time I have the means to do it. Every day to me is Valentine’s Day. I do not wait for a lovers’ day to come before I buy gifts or take my spouse out. I do it any time I am in the mood,” he said.

Whatever the case may be, Valentine’s Day is not only a day for lovers as most people think, but a day to express love and show kindness to people in general, epitomising the saint himself who the Day was named after.