SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Arts are a powerful vehicle for communication, a way to express visions that are beyond the capacity of words, and a medium for cultural and political enlightenment. It is indeed a living part of history. When one thinks back to landmark social and political movements, art has always played a driving force in portraying the upheavals and shifts of society.

Because artistic mediums like film, poetry, and paintings have the power to send impactful messages that resonate with audiences, artists use their work to express their truth, wrestle with social norms and bring about change.

However, as part of efforts to raise awareness of his campaign on the state of the nation, that we as a people could be more courageous Jude Olotu’s art Abuja exhibition titled: “Moods Relics of Courage” debut.

The exhibition aimed to spur and motivate young Nigerians to rise courageously like the lions of old, who fought to take Nigeria into independence.

The exhibition which was described as a resounding success by the attendees was a nine-day event spanning from the 10th to the 18th of April 2022 and it was indeed a festival of courage. The event was home to art lovers, curators, and collectors of different nationalities throughout the festive period.

Starting with the non-sale exhibition which meant that of the over 80 artworks exhibited at the thought pyramid Art Centre, located in Wuse 2 Abuja, none of them was for sale.

The exhibition was packed with an array of events from the opening ceremony on the 10th to the NFT art talk on Friday the 15th for artists and art enthusiasts looking to learn and cash in on the new wave of blockchain technology sweeping the art space.

The kids were not left out too on Saturday the 16th of April which was Jude Olotu’s art workshop for kids. They were introduced to art, tutored, and mentored while given a taste of painting while on Sunday was the all-white Easter art party, and guests were adorned in white to celebrate the achievements of the artist himself.

During his speech, Olotu unveiled the Excel Signature Creative Hub, which according to him started in 2019, and is now built into a haven for those interested in fine arts, digital arts, sculpturing, metal art, wood art, interior design, product design, cinematography, music and lots more.

In his plans for the future also unveiled his reality TV show called The Art Maestro of the Year. Scheduled to be held by the second part of 2022. An interesting painting was also created during the event called The Lion Of Courage.

According to Olotu, I am ready to let the public see a side of me that has never before been revealed.

He said, “My works, my art is my vulnerability, my offering, my protest, and my pain. It’s like peeling away the layers of my personality and seeing into my soul. I had to be ready and I am ready.”

Continuing Olotu said, for long, he withheld exhibiting his works, as a tool to communicate his sadness at the state of the country.

He said, “It is my own protest. But it’s time now for the public to come and share my journey with me, in my first solo exhibition titled, Relics of Courage.

True to his new conviction, in March 2022, Olotu said he exhibited some of his works for the first time ever, at the World Art Exhibition in Dubai, and received overwhelming acclaim.

“Now, it is Abuja’s turn. I am an engineer by training, but a painter by calling. I hail from the Niger Delta and grew up in the City of Jos, where the landscape was as if it were painted on canvas.

“From the tabletop plateaus to the flowing rivers and grasslands, it was where my talent was born,” he added.

Speaking on Olotu’s art, Omolola Olakunri said, “You cannot help but stop and stare as you begin to unravel the layers of mystery and thought that goes into each masterpiece. The first abstract that I was privileged to see, held me spellbound till I had an epiphany. It was a 4-foot painting of crescents of gold.”

Olakunri said it spoke to the beauty, malleability, and indestructibility of gold while being stunning enough to be eye-catching.

“That, and more than 300 equally incredible works of art, sum up the various moods of a prodigious artist who speaks through his craft. He is a self-effacing artist, who up till now, has had few exhibitions, but whose body of work occupies a whole building, and is packed to the rafters. That is however set to change now.

“Olotu started an abstract realism of a lion and invited all the guests at the event to add their own colours and strokes to the artwork. A true masterpiece from the Art maestro himself. Basically, it is impossible to cursorily just stroll past a Jude Olotu painting. His art pulls you in with an intensity and depth,” Olakunri said.

Speaking further, Olakunri said Olotu, has created and nurtured many talents and students of the arts, which has led to the creation of Excel Signature Creative Hub in Abuja.

“The creative hub is a place where creative artists are nurtured in fine arts, digital arts, metal art, wood art, sculpture, product design, cinematography and production, music as well as photography. The artists are also given exposure on national and international scales.

“The hub is already paying dividends to the society as an array of talents are being filled regularly due to the mentorship and tutelage of the art maestro himself,” Olakunri added.