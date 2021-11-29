Value Seeds Limited, a leading seeds company in Nigeria is planning to drastically reduce pressure on foreign exchange and address the looming food crisis on the continent using its new ultra modern and fully automated seed condition line,

The seed condition line commissioned at weekend by the Zaria based agricultural company, there are indications that the country would have lasting solution to continuous importation of food items.

Current challenges experienced in the production of wheat, rice, maize and other critical grains would are expected to be addressed as the initiative will catalyze farmers’ output thereby bridging existing gap in crop production in the country.

While Nigeria is currently spending nothing less than $2 billion to import wheat alone, president of Value Seeds, George Zangir linked the challenges to lack of quality seed and adoption by farmers, adding that the new technology by the company would drastically address the seeds gap in the country.

Coming on leeway provided by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Syngenta Foundation, AECF, Central Bank of Nigeria and Sterling Bank, Zangir said the company availed seeds of improved varieties to more than one million farmers as a result of impact partnerships with farmer friendly organisations.

Aiming to take quality seeds and inputs to ten million smallholder farmers by 2035, he said: “2019 report by Access to Seeds Index ranked Value Seeds number one in Western and Central Africa.

“2021 report released in September by the same organisation ranked us number five but still the best indigenous seed company in Western and Central Africa closely following the multinational seed companies.”

The Germany technology – Petkus is expected to significantly revolutionise the agricultural sector in Nigeria, creating maximum yields for farmers and government to achieve projected goals in the sector, Zangir noted.

While the company was only able to reach about 1000 farmers 12 years, Zangir noted that innovative and futuristic approaches by the company were yielding the right results.

“Today, we commission our seed friendly, Petkus fully automated seed conditioning line to keep our promise of continuous value addition. Nigerian farmers could rest assured of lasting and profitable experience. It is a significant investment to guarantee the quality of seeds we offer to farmers. Let the seed revolution begin,” he said at an event attended by stakeholders from African Countries.

George Kabutha, the company’s Head, Administration and Finance noted that seed output by the company would double by over 100 per cent.

According to him, while the organisation would leverage on the Africa Free Trade Agreement demand in the country remain high and would be of primary concern to the organisation.

The North West Director for National Agricultural Seeds Council, Ubandoma Mohammed said noted that seed was not only challenging for the nation’s agricultural output but access at the grass remained poor.

According to him, the new technology would not leapfrog the seeds gap in the country, but would enable access at the rural areas, as the Value Seeds already have networks with rural farmers.

“According to him, there was need for seeds company to learn from the innovations of Value Seeds, especially in innovation, delivery and accessibility of seeds to small holder farmers.

Representative of AGRA, Dr. Esther Ibrahim, noted that there was need for the continent to work together in addressing that seeds, adding that the company has been innovative in creating gender balance in the seed value chain.

She stated that with the involvement of women and youth, the menace of insecurity would reduce as they would be gainfully engaged.

Professor Yusuf Sani of the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services said Nigeria smallholder farmers are the world worst in terms of access to improved seed, stressing that only five per cent of Nigerian smallholder farmers have access to improved seeds.

Stating that the development cut across other African countries Sani noted that the progress made by the new technology would drastically address challenges in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

