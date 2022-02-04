The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations claims that about 60 million people are employed worldwide in fishing (39 million) and fish-farming (20.5 million), made up of small-scale artisanal fishers and fish farmers, with a high number of these people situated in developing countries. Asia continues to have the largest fleet of workers in the fisheries and aquaculture sector taking up 68 percent of the world total.

Nigeria is a country rich in water resources and operates a mixed economy. This has been helpful in driving the country’s revenue. And while we commend the President for encouraging and carrying out diversification in areas such as agriculture and mining, there is a whole lot left to be done as regards ocean economy. The maritime sector for now, seems limited to exports and imports alongside petty seafaring trades.

The oceans of the world are rich in resources, and while other countries have begun keying into this sector, it is quite obvious that the nation’s waterways are under utilised. This is an urgent call for the federal government to commence taking matters concerning what has been coined ‘Blue Economy’ seriously.

Blue Economy is defined by the World Bank as ‘the development of oceanic economic activities in an integrated and sustainable way. It is focused on capturing potential synergies and managing the trade-offs across industries to better address the growing threats now confronting oceans, and particularly those posed by climate change.’ The organisation also believes and has noted that this sector attempts to increase socio-economic benefits brought about by activities carried out in the ocean which extends to producing food and creating jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Bank has established a Pro Blue programme, channeled towards promoting matters that concern Blue Economy. The organisation’s Pro Blue programme establishes that the ‘oceans protect our biodiversity, provides jobs, food and drive economic growth. The blue economy also keeps the planet cool and takes in about 30 per cent of global CO2 emissions.’ It’s also noted that at least 3-5 per cent of global GDP is gotten from the seas. This goes to show that the ocean is not only providing food and jobs, but it is also protecting the planet from climate change and eminent destruction, thus a need to pay more attention and give more care to it.

Nigeria can tap into the World Bank’s Pro Blue Project as its overall ocean portfolio is worth more than $9 billion in running projects in June 30, 2021.

This includes its works such as sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, integrated coastal and marine ecosystem management, circular economy and imposed solid waste management of marine plastics, sustainable coastal tourism, maritime transport, and offshore renewable energy, according to the organisation.

For the future of Blue Economy, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, (OECD) states that the world’s oceans contribute ‘$1.5 trillion annually in value-added to the overall economy and projects that between 2010 and 2030 on what it termed a ‘business as usual’ scenario basis, the ocean economy could over double its contribution to global value added, attaining heights of over USD 3 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

It states especially that strong growth is anticipated in the area of marine aquaculture, offshore wind, fish processing and ship building and repair. It is also anticipated that by 2030, ocean industries will take on 40 million full time jobs in the business-as-usual scenario.

FAO also points out that all over the globe, fisheries and aquaculture sector is a key source of employment. It says that as far back as 2018, about 59.5 million people were involved in the primary sector of fisheries and aquaculture.

According to its records, a total of about 20.5 million people were employed in aquaculture and 39.0 million in fisheries, a little growth when compared to what it was in 2016 and 2018, the total number of fishing vessels on the globe was about 4.6 million, a slight 2.8 percent drop from 2016.

It is quite commendable, in our opinion, that the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, spoke on the importance of Blue Economy in Nigeria at the beginning of this year. This is a step forward in enhancing ocean economy.

It is from that perspective that this newspaper wants the federal government to focus on Blue Economy. Just as it has successfully diversified the agricultural sector, it should concentrate efforts to build up the ocean activities, to create more jobs and spin the sector into a revenue income generator that would be beneficial to Nigerians.

We are optimistic that with the right attitude and a will to achieve, the nation and in particular the government, will take full advantage of this natural resource and direct same to enhance economic growth and development.