Suspected vandals, on Saturday, removed clips on the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks, thereby making train services impossible.

Consequently, passengers were stranded for some hours before it was fixed on Saturday

LEADERSHIP reports that the early morning train service from Ibadan to Lagos with a stopover at Papalanto in Ogun State was halted, while the one heading to Ibadan from Lagos was also forced into an emergency stop.

However, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it has commenced investigation to find out how clips were removed from the rail tracks.

Confirming the development to journalists, the regional district manager in charge of Lagos, NRC, Engr. Jerry Oche, explained that after the trains were forced to stop, the removed clips were replaced and the trains continued tneir journey afterwards.

Engr. Oche further stated that no one was seen around the rail track.

“The trains have since reached their destinations after the removed parts were replaced.

“Investigation is ongoing to know who removed them because when our team got there, nobody was seen around there even though the clips were no longer on the rail tracks. But we are investigating to know who removed them and why,” he said.

Passengers aboard the Lagos-Ibadan train which departed the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station in Ibadan at 8:30am were all agitated when the train was forced to stop somewhere before Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, at the Papalanto area, due to the vandalisation of the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks.