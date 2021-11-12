After missing for about 30 days, the Nigeria Police Force said the late Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, was killed by a ‘Hit and Run’ driver, Itoro Clement.

Parading the suspect in Abuja on Friday, Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the suspect killed Tordue along Mabushi-Wuse expressway around 10pm on October 13, 2021.

He also said the driver failed to report the case to the police and went home where he packed his car in a garage in Mpape.

The Force PRO said the police were able to resolve the case after tracking Tordue’s phone to the garage in Mpape, which led to the arrest of the suspect after he was identified as the owner of the car.

He said police investigators were able to track and identify the body of Tordue in Wuse General Hospital around 11:30am on Thursday.

Explaining what happened, the suspect, Itoro said he was driving across the said way when he hit Tordue and ran away after fear of mob and armed robbery attack.

According to him, “I ran into people running across the streets and believing that they were robbers, I became afraid after hitting the victim.

“I didn’t know he was a journalist as that area is notorious for armed robbery. I saw the phone stuck in my car after I packed in Mpape and threw it away. Children picked the phone and used it to make calls and that was how I was caught.”

Late Tordue Salem who was covering the House of Representatives and was last seen on October 13, 2021.

After the close of work that day, he was said to have alighted from a cab at Total filling station, close to the Force Headquarters, and headed for B.J’s garden, in the company of a female relative.