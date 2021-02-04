Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed that private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country have began accessing its N7.5 billion National Research Fund (NRF) aimed at bolstering the conduct of cutting-edge research.

TETFund executive secretary, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, who made the revelation at a function in Abuja said the breakthrough comes two years after the Board of Trustees granted the approval for private institutions to draw from the funds.

He said since the inauguration of the TETFund RDSC on September 24, 2020, the committee has gone far in implementing President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to support government initiatives of responding to the threat of Covid-19 through ground-breaking research on phyto-medical drugs, prophylactics and vaccines adding that some of the results of the fund’s intervention would be announced soon.

Bogoro noted that there was evidence that results of the fund’s research drive were already coming in as lately, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, and Innoson Motors, recently signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, on the utilisation of locally produced goods, signalling a step forward.

“Similarly, TETFund has also commenced funding of Defence and Security R&D towards responding to the unfortunate insecurity challenges and insurgency in the country, towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in locally produced technology for our armed forces and other security Agencies.

“Our vision is working, the governors are buying it, industries are buying it; we are involving the youth, we are hoping that soon, a national R&D summit would be held,” he said.

Bogoro who used the occasion to announce the demise of four members of the committee namely: Prof Emmanuel Ezugwu, Prof Femi Odekunle, Prof. Habu Galadima, and Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe disclosed that Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, executive secretary of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has been brought to replace Prof Femi Odekunle, who passed on as one of the four Vice Chairmen of the Committee.

Chairman of the committee, Prof Gadzama Njida described the report as its most important activity, adding that despite setbacks brought by the demise of their four colleagues, TETFund was able to sustain the progress of the committee’s work.

Njida praised the efforts of the RDSC members, stressing the importance of an action plan after the report has been reviewed, for the purpose of establishing the National R&D Foundation.