Vice chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Prof Sunday Elom, has said the institution was waiting for police report to enable it take action on the arrest of a senior lecturer in the Department of Physics, Dr Felix Anyaegbulam, for alleged defilement of 13-year-old girl.

The arrest of the lecturer was prompted by a petition to the state police commissioner, CP Aliyu Garba by a group in the state.

Briefing journalists in Ikwo to mark the commencement of the 6th convocation of the university, Prof Elom who condemned the alleged defilement insisted that the university would not play down the outcome of the police report.

“We will not handle the matter lightly. The university doesn’t condone such practice. We will take action as soon as we receive Police report,” he said.

Elom said the university would be turning out 900 graduands in 10 faculties adding that out of the 900, 20 came out with First Class; 306 Second Class Upper; Second Class Lower, 494; Third Class, 79; and 1 Pass.

He said as part of the activities marking the convocation, there would be a convocation lecture titled, “Cost sharing in Funding University Education in Nigeria” on Monday which will be delivered by Emeritus Professor Onyechi Obidoa.

He said the event would be chaired by Professor Charles Chike Onochie, former vice-chancellor, Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

He stated that during the programme, 68 pioneer graduating students of Faculty of Education would be inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Elom also stated that there would be a research faire/arts exhibition, where the university scholars and researchers will showcase their works and innovations to the public.

He said according to a leading global ranking body based in Turkey, AD Scientific Index, the university ranked 32 out of 167 universities in Nigeria on the quality of scientists in 2021.

“The July 2021 edition of Webometric World University ranking, AE-FUNAI ranked 50 out of 279 tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Also in the African Continent, AE-FUNAI was ranked 279 out of 1,952 Institutions. Globally AE-FUNAI ranked 6,006 out of 11,987 institutions in 2021.”

Elom stated that under his administration, the university set up a university-wide security committee comprising staff, students, host community representatives and members of security agencies.

The vice chancellor said the National Universities Commission (NUC) in April this year accredited six of its programmes, adding that currently, they are hosting seven NUC teams for seven programmes.

“We have also gotten accreditation for our pre-clinical accreditation of the MBBS programme by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, which has led to the commencement of clinical training for our pioneer medical students in October this year,” he said.

According to him, other achievements recorded includes the establishment of Agency Banking in the university to take care of the banking needs of the staff, students and host community.

“Prior to this, there was no bank in the university and its environs. Plans have reached advanced stage for our Microfinance Bank.

“We have also sunk hand-driven boreholes to provide alternative sources of water supply to hostels and faculties courtesy of the University Parent’s Forum,” he added.

He said the university has also sustained the culture of keeping to the academic calendar which led to the graduation and mobilization of students for NYSC Batch B programme for July/August, 2021.