BY DUSTAN AGHEDO

The dean, School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASUCOM), Prof Rotimi Olatunji, has decried lack of access to the varying platforms of virtual learning that some Nigerian undergraduates endure, saying the challenges calls for a holistic support from the relevant sectors and the government.

This is coming in the wake of student’s complaints from across some public tertiary schools that resumed online academic activities.

They have been having issues bordering on their school portal or learning management system crashing, lack of devices, huge data charge rate and consumption, telecommunications poor network or inefficient internet provision, among others.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Lagos, Prof Olatunji noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for the online classes and blended approach teachings the more urgent, and as such the new normal going forward.

He stressed that students’ challenges of lack of access (access to data, access to platforms and then access to devices), to the undependable internet providers and other issues of platforms and infrastructure is as a result of the low level of development in the country, urging the government needed to generally improve infrastructure.

According to him, “In teaching and pedagogy globally, the world has shifted from the traditional face-to-face teaching mode. Worse case, a blended approach by which we need some contact hours or physical approach and the rest hours for online teaching.

As such it is in line with global development and best practices that the world is migrating to online teaching.