A professor of philosophy of education, Anthony Owan Enoh, has advocated for a pedagogic approach to learning in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Enoh, a one-time provost of Cross River State College of Education, Akamkpa and erstwhile vice chancellor of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH), made the advocacy during the 7th Postgraduate School lecture of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Speaking on the topic: “Curriculum, Teaching, Learning and Research: Misconceptions, Missing Links and Miscarriages,” he said research activities should emerge from the womb of ongoing teaching.

Enohsaid, “There must be found the productive and creative union of town and gown in teaching by focusing on the active and current.

“The adoption of a pedagogic approach, which involves active learner participation and the emergence of research activities from the womb of ongoing teaching.

“All these are achievable only through continuous teacher training and the exercise of true academic freedom to both teachers and learners in teaching, learning and Research”.

He faulted the rigid and externally imposed curriculum made worse by an Ivory tower mentality and opposed the formal method of instruction aggravated by the banking learning ideology, which according to him, is reinforced by a preparationist and dependency frame of mind.

The don added that it is only via good teaching that university curricula can be brought down from the ivory tower status and reconnected with the soil and thereafter, springs.

In her welcome remarks, UNICAL vice chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, said she approved the lecture series because “it is good for the system.”