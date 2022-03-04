A professor of Animal Science at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Grace E. Jokthan, has stressed the importance of the livestock sector in ending hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

Delivering the university’s 18th inaugural lecture titled “Indigenous Feed Sources: Increasing Animal Protein Supply For Improved Livelihoods,” Jokthan said livestock feed sources should be prioritised when national strategic policies that address livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the populace are formulated.

She said the role livestock could play in the attainment of all the SDGs cannot be overemphasised, nothing that the bedrock of the livestock sector hinged on the availability of high-quality feed sources and efficient feeding programmes

The professor stressed that several advances need to be considered in order to improve feed production and sufficiency on smallholder livestock farms which holds 70 percent of the nation’s livestock.

She said in order to achieve needed rapid livestock growth and reduce poverty, policies should focus on expanding the contribution of the sector on the economy, increasing the pace of livestock growth and the participation of smallholder farmers.

“There is need to increase access to factors of production (land, finance etc); improving the ability of workers to imbibe the need for multiple streams of income in the face of high inflation, the downturn of the economy and unavailable government jobs, possibility for micro, small and medium scale (MSME) producers should earn more profit and consumers be able to benefit from more competitive prices, foods, and quality diets.

“There is a need to strengthen on farm feed production by introducing alternative yielding planted fodders (both grasses and legumes). Measures that will enhance the establishment and efficient use of pastures should be put in place.”

She added that more investment in research, data accumulation and information sharing between public and private sectors would be particularly valuable for the advancement of the livestock sector.

