Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees (honoris causa) by Estam Formation University tomorrow, July 17.

The event is slated for Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Also, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha will be among the honorees for the doctorate degree award.

Other dignitaries that will also be conferred with honorary doctorate degree awards include: Hon Elumelu Ndudi Godwin, Hon Mohammed Saidu Bargaja, Hon Maishunko Mani and Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Gana.

According to the founder/vice chancellor of Estam Formation University, Dr Max Mimbang, who arrived Nigeria with his entourage from the Republic of Benin yesterday, the event promises to be very impactful.

Also, the representative of Segun Salami, the award is given to the politicians based on their contributions to the society, academic standing, good governance and philanthropic gestures.

The institution said Governor Matawalle will be honoured with an honorary doctorate degree in political science for his good management of the security and economic crisis in Zamfara State with human face despite the conflicting political pressure.

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, according to the organisers, will bag an honorary doctorate degree in public administration for rural development and good governance in the state.

The university also disclosed that while the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will receive honorary doctorate degree in international relations for integration of modern day Nigerian in democracy, his counterpart in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello, will be honoured with a doctor of political science for involvement of youths in development of democracy in Nigeria.

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, according to the organisers of the awards, will be given an honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration for harnessing selfless service and charity for political development.

Estam University is an English-speaking university in Cotonou, Benin. It is accredited by the Ministry Of Education in Cotonou, Benin Republic and the Ministry of Education in Nigeria.