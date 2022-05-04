A section of the striking non-academic staff of Nigerian universities workers have declared “No pay, No work” policy as the federal government tightens the noose on them.

They also said the warning strike they earlier embarked upon is now total and indefinite.

The workers under the aegis of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) said under the new dispensation, laboratories, workshops, farms and others would remain shut till their salaries are paid by the government.

Speaking on the workers’ new resolve in Abuja yesterday, the president of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma, charged them not to allow the “divide and rule” tactics of the government dampen their morale.

He said, “Today our union and ASUU have been singled out for the implementation of the policy of “No work, No pay”.

“Comrades, I, your president and indeed the national leadership stand with you in this trying moment. Our strike is legitimate and follows every due process.

“We, therefore, stand on “No pay, No work”. This divide and rule policy of the government shall not work. Be rest assured that we shall come out better, stronger with every dime paid before or on resumption of work. United we stand for our union makes us strong,” he said.