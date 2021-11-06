VBank, foremost digital bank, has called on stakeholders in the financial technology (fintech) segment of the financial services industry to collaborate to deepen financial servcies inclusion and proffer solutions to many Nigerians.

VBank which took up the baton during a panel session at the just concluded Nigeria Fintech Week held in Lagos recently, charged others to drive discussions on changing the perception of people regarding their relationship with their bank.

The session deliberated on the topic: “Disruption Disrupted’ and how the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted business activities for tech companies around the world including fintech. The VBank sponsored Nigeria Fintech Week brought together over one million participants from multiple locations in and out of Nigeria.

Speaking at the session, senior product manager, VBank; Ebere Ahaotu urged participants to embrace new technology and maintained that, “The future belongs to fintech who can remain agile while continuously exploring and adopting innovative, new ways of doing things. These are the businesses that will thrive in the face of disruptions”.

Elaborating further, at the event, managing director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Gbenga Omolokun, reiterated the need for stakeholders to collaborate while deepening financial services utilization and inclusion.

‘’There is a need to focus on strengthening collaboration to ensure fintech adoption, deepen financial service utilization and inclusion. We need to build a fintech roadmap for the country and make sure technology plays an active role in financial inclusion for many unbanked Nigerians”, Omolokun said.

Launched on March 25, 2020, VBank is a next-generation bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank. The digital bank has onboarded over 250,000 individuals and businesses and processed transactions worth billions on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria.