The vice-chancellor, University of Mkar in Benue State, Prof. Zachary Gundu, has appealed to the National Assembly to review the law establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to include private universities.

Prof. Gundu who made the appeal during the N5 billion university development fund launch said the areas mostly in need of TETFUND support include facility upgrade and staff development.

According to him, the university which was established in 2005 has been grappling with the problem of inadequate funding from inception, saying funding is crucial to the actualisation of the goals of the institution.

“It is in view of the foregoing that the Board of Trustees (BOT) has instituted the Fund Raising Committee to organise this development appeal fund.

He commended past and the present governors of the state as well as friends of the institution for their constant support since inception which he said had been sustaining the university up to this level, adding that government alone cannot do it.

Earlier Governor Samuel Ortom who applauded the university management for taking the bold step to reposition the institution said Mkar University whether private is part and parcel of government, and therefore should be developed into a world class university.

Represented by the deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu, the governor also said as part and parcel of the Tiv people and also a governorship aspirant on the platform of PDP he would ensure the repositioning of Tiv communities into cluster settlements to attract more development.