BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

The vice chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Nyangudo Ndaeyo has vowed to ensure that the university ranks among the best in the world.

Ndaeyo made the pledge in Uyo during the 2021 covenant service of the university with the theme “Flourishing in God’s covenant” held at the 1000 capacity auditorium of the institution.

He said, “Despite numerous challenges faced by the university in the last couple of years, especially the novel Covid-19 pandemic, the #EndSars protest, and many others, the faithfulness of God could still be felt in the institution.

“We have passed through troubled waters and they have not over flown us.

We have walked through fire and have not been burnt; we have been able to remain unscratched in the face of harsh finances and national recession.”

Ndaeyo reaffirmed his commitment to building on the platform of the achievements left behind by his predecessors.