A Siena space bus on Saturday night plunged into a stream between Oghara and Edoide-Agbarha-Otor communities in Ughelli North local government area, Delta State, and seven of its occupants reportedly drowned.

However, the driver and one other passenger, were able to swim to safety.

The incident, which occured at about 7.30pm on Saturday, caused pandemonium in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased were on their way from a social function when they met their untimely death.

According to an eyewitness, “there were nine persons including the driver inside the vehicle. It was coming from Orogun direction and was headed towards Agbarha town.

“Along the line, the driver lost control and the car climbed the big median before plunging into the stream. Some residents and travellers trooped to the scene in an effort to rescue the victims.

“By the time the other victims could get help, they had alread drowned. Their lifeless body were later recovered from the stream”.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed that the driver of the vehicle survived.