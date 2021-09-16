Economic activities were yesterday disrupted at Five Star Logistics Terminal of the Tin-Can Island Ports Complex as clearing agents shut-down operation of the terminal over pilfering and vandalisation of cargoes at the terminal.

The clearing agents under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), alleged lack of security at the terminal which has led to pilfering and vandalisation of imported vehicles and cargoes in the terminal.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the ANLCA chairman, Tin-Can Island chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges to include collection of demurrage on several vehicles that are yet to be discharged on-board a vessel, GLOVIS TELLA.

Mojeed explained that cargoes are being delayed at 5 Star Terminal as a result of lack of space at one of its affiliate bonded terminals, Classic Bonded Terminal, Ojo Lagos.

The ANLCA chairman and his executive, however, demanded a waiver of 50 per cent demurrage on cars trapped inside the terminal or the terminal will remain closed.

Also speaking, the taskforce chairman of ANLCA at Tin Can Island port, Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, lamented about lack of adequate handling equipment, epileptic customs servers which have led to payment of huge demurrage.

Responding, the general manager, 5 Star Terminal, Wolfgang Schneider, and his customer care officer, Mr Chucks Okereafor, promised to get back to the agents after consulting with management.