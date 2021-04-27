African technology company, Velvot Nigeria Limited has announced the opening of its first branch office in Northern Nigeria, located in Yola, Adamawa State.

Velvot Nigeria is a digital strategy partner for businesses and organisations offering innovative business-critical tech solutions such as cloud service, automation and collaboration, application development, security and compliance, complete Microsoft tools, domain creation and web hosting.

The Northern branch of the company is designed to provide cutting-edge IT solutions to its clients in the region as it has done over the years across Africa, it said in a statement yesterday.

Velvot Nigeria Limited is built as a market place for all business and organizational IT solution needs with an extensive operational reach to over 47 African countries.

The company has over the years established itself as a cloud service provider for e-solutions to offer seamless transition from manual processes to the digitalization of their entire sales process and spend management. “Our modern Accounting software also helps companies and organizations to automate their accounting processes and increase productivity with efficiency. From web hosting to Cloud service, we deliver the best of modern IT packages that foster internal business collaboration while reducing the challenges of multi-dimensional complexities,” the firm stated.

The company leverages tools like Microsoft 365 to help manage security risks that come with lost or stolen devices. It allows IT administrators to perform selected wipes on any lost or stolen personal device or company-owned devices.

The chief executive officer of Velvot, Aliyu Garba said, “Northern Nigeria needs a stable and reliable digital service partner for the numerous businesses that are there. These companies should be able to access innovative business-critical tech solutions without having to travel to other cities and state away from the region or transact with companies that don’t have offices to go to for onsite or real-time one on one engagement were necessary.’’