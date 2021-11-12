Nigerian number one, Joseph Imeh will face Iloputa Ikechu in the first semifinal match of the men’s singles game at the ongoing 3rd edition of the VEMP National Open Tennis Championship on Friday.

The Dala Hard Court champion, Imeh, advanced to the semifinal after dispatching Henry Atseye in two straight sets 6-0, 6-0 just as Iloputa also see off Otu Thomas 6-7 , 7-5 , 6-3 in their quarterfinal ties decided on Thursday at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The second semifinal match would see Michael Chima who came back from one set down to edged Dala Hard Court runner up Igbinovia Wilson 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 clash with unseeded Adehi Oche who defeated Nigerian number 5, Musa Mohammmed 6-3,3-6, 6-3 in action packed encounter.

In the female category, Dala Hard Court champion, Edward Marylove will lock horns with Aderemi Omolola in the first match of the women’s singles.

Marylove overpowered Asogba Toyin 6-0,6-0 as Omolola also cruised past Bamidele Omolayo 6-4,6-3 to set up a titanic clash.

Aitegbusi Aanu humbled Mohammmed Jumai 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to set up the second semifinal battle with Udokwelu Stella who outlasted Mary Godwin, 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinal.

Action returns on Friday with athletes continuing their quest to win the ultimate prizes at the national Tennis Centre in Abuja.