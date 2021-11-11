Nigerian number one, Joseph Imeh, defeated Kushimo Usman 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the ongoing 3rd EMP National Open Tennis Championship.

In the round of 16 match decided on Wednesday at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Imeh dug deep to beat stubborn Usman.

Also Nigerian number 5, Musa Muhammed, edged highly rated Attah Isaac 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last eight.

Junior international, Wilson Igbinovia outlasted Philip Sunday 6-4, 5-0 rtd to set up a quarterfinal clash with Chima Michael while old war horse Henry Atseye overpowered Osewa Micheal 6-1, 3-0 rtd.

Promising star Oparaoji Uche humbled Adehi Oche 6-4, 6-3 in the keenly contested encounter.

In the female category, Dala Hard Court champion, Edward Marylove thrashed Okhinaye Destiny 6-1, 6-1 to cruise into the quarterfinal in grand style.

Aiyegbusi Aanu also continued her title chase with a victory over Omotayo Blessing in 6-0, 6-0.

Action returns on Thursday with mouthwatering quarterfinal matches at the national Tennis Centre in Abuja.