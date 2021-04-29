ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike |

The Newspaper Vendors Association has called on government to release their stands, which were impounded by some officials of the Federal Capital Territory Authority.

Speaking when members of the association visited the headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers in Abuja, the chairman of the association, Idris Hassan, said the officials of the FCTA sometimes in April, 2020, mopped up the stands used by the vendors to display their newspapers.

Hassan also said all efforts to get their stands back have been fruitless as the officials claimed the stands were old and there is no provision for replacement by the government. The association also called on government to stop harassing its members.

Hassan also called for the support of the media in reporting the hazards they face on daily basis.

In his response, the Director, LEADERSHIP, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, assured the association that LEADERSHIP has prepared a robust welfare package for the vendors, which would take care of some of the concerns raised by the vendors.