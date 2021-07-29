The embassy of The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has stressed the importance of history to the sovereignty and development of nations.

The two parties stated this in Abuja yesterday during the Carabobo Oaths to Freedom, 210th anniversary of the Venezuelan independence celebration at the University of Abuja.

Speaking at the event, which was organised by the embassy in collaboration with the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies of the university, the ambassador of Venezuela, David Caraballo, said Venezuela has a strong tradition with Africa.

He appreciated the collaboration with the university, saying that his government is working towards giving some scholarships for Nigerian students.

“The University of Abuja is a very important place especially, the students and the authorities and the department of History and Diplomatic Studies. For that reason, we organise this conference, the 210 anniversary is important to Venezuelan people and I believe the university environment is the most important place to talk about this,” he said.

The chief host and the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah urged the students to lead the spirit of the Carabobo and liberate Africa, saying that there are many lessons for Nigeria to learn in the Carababo revolution of 1979.

Represented by the deputy vice chancellor (administration), Professor Abubakar Sadeeque Abba, the VC said, “You must learn the language of heroes, you must learn the spirit of revolution. Revolution is spirit, it’s not an activity.”

On his part, the head of Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Dr Philip Afaha said the department has been on the forefront in bringing the university to the international community in order to foster development.

“We need to engage the international community on the values and mandates of our university. We have been able to do that severally for the past four to five years and we will continue to engage the international community on what we are doing,” he said.

Venezuela celebrated the 200th anniversary of the decisive anti-colonialist Battle of Carabobo with a civic-military parade and a number of cultural events.

The Battle of Carabobo was the climax of the Venezuelan Independence War (1810-1823). Fought on June 24, 1821, Simón Bolívar and the patriotic army’s victory secured the country’s liberation from Spanish rule after over 300 years of constant indigenous resistance and slave rebellions against the colonisers.