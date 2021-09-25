Verve has thrown its support behind the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) efforts to create a robust digitization framework for comprehensive identity management for Nigerians.

According to the NIMC, the digital identity ecosystem includes players in both the private and public sectors to improve the commission’s reach across the nation. Players in the sectors include qualified private vendors who will provide data collection services and issue National Identification Number (NIN) under the National Identity Management System (NIMS) programme.

Marking the divisional chief executive officer, Payment Cards and Digital Tokens, Interswitch Group, Vincent Ogbunude, speaking at this this year’s National Identity Day at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, restated the firm’s commitment towards supporting a digital ecosystem in tandem with the aims of the federal ministry of communication and digital economy.

Ogbunude said, “Verve is proud to be supporting the federal government on this project. This partnership underpins our commitment and investment to grow the digital identity management system in Nigeria. At Interswitch we understand the critical place for identity, indeed we believe that a person’s identity is a fundamental human right that should not be trifled with.”

Emphasizing the importance of having an identity management database for Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and the 7th most populous nation in the world, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said that a comprehensive identity database was important in identifying the total number of residents in the country.