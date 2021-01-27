By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead.

According to information gathered by our correspondent, the actor was said to have slumped and died around 9pm on Tuesday.

His wife was reported to have called his colleague, Hon. Desmond Elliot to break the sad news.

A top Nigerian journalist Shaibu Husseini, also took to his Facebook account to confirm the passing of Asuzu.

Until his death, Ernest was reported to have been battling with stroke since 2014. In January, 2020 a video of the actor pleading for alms went viral on social media.

In February, 2020, the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announced it was making plans to help Ernest get back on his feet.