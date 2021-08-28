Veteran actor, Victor Olaotan, is dead.

Olaotan was known for his lead role in the popular movie series, Tinsel.

The news of his demise was confirmed by the spokesman of the late veteran actor, Mr Demola Sanyaolu.

He was 69 on February 17, 2021.

The actor had been been in and out of the hospitals since he was involved in a ghastly car accident in October, 2016.

He had the accident around Apple Junction, in FESTAC, Lagos while driving to a movie location.

The accident had kept him bedridden for five years.

In 2018, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, donated N30m to the actor for his medicare.