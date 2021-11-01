Veteran Journalists Forum (VJF) has lent its weight to the bid by Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger) for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a press conference in Kaduna chaired by the group’s secretary-general, John Femi Adi, he described Senator Musa as a “detribalised Nigerian” with ” connections beyond ethno-geographic barriers and religious persuasions.”

He said given the lawmaker’s unrivalled records in conflict resolution, he has the capacity to consolidate on the APC’s unity which is being threatened by fifth columnists working with “antithetical forces” outside the party to truncate the continuity of the 2023 sustainable development plans of the APC upon Buhari’s exit.”

Adi also described the Niger State lawmaker as an embodiment of “patriotism, masses-friendly legislator with exemplary leadership qualities, rare in today’s Nigeria”.

He said the lawmaker has democratic credentials, armed with sound knowledge of modern leadership and the challenges of today’s Nigeria that require holistic approach, as the country saunter towards 2023.

Adi said the lawmaker’s well-known records of empowering the less-privileged members of the society, mobilisation of massive support for the APC at national levels and partaking in peace-building strategies, stood him out for the position, adding that he has already made his mark as a proactive political leader and democrat.