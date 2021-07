The Kannywood segment of the Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning as veteran actress, Hajiya Zainab Musa Booth, has died.

Booth, who is the mother of popular actress, Maryam Booth, and her two siblings, died on Thursday in Kano. She died at the age of 61.

Maryam confirmed the news and posted it on her Instagram page.

According to her, Zainab will be buried after janaza (funeral) prayer at her Court Road residence this Friday.