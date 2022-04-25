Vetifly, has commenced its Innovation Series themed ‘2022 and Beyond: The Future of Commuting and its Impact on Business Agility,’ in a bid to fast-track growth and development.

Verify is Nigeria’s foremost on-demand helicopter-booking company.

This is in a bid to champion conversations on how technological advancements are playing an integral role in redefining the operations of the entire Nigerian-mobility sector.

The Vetifly Innovation Series, which is scheduled to hold on May 5, 2022, is a platform designed to explore the modern business trends across the global-mobility ecosystem.

This will invariably help Nigerian companies to develop sustainable models that will guarantee business agility which will enable them to easily embrace technological innovations to upscale their business operations.

To this end, the chairman of Fasmicro Group, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe and the country manager, Vetifly Nigeria, Abiodun Olawale-Cole, have been billed to serve as the speakers for the event due to their extensive years of championing business innovation, strategies, and growth plans for organisations.

Speaking on the launch of the series, the marketing manager, Vetifly Nigeria, Modupe Ogundare, noted that, the Vetifly Innovation Series is a programme designed to introduce Nigerian businesses to global-best practices that will enhance employee productivity, welfare and overall business operations.

“Over the years, we, as an organisation, have come to realise that businesses operating within the Nigerian socio-economic ecosystem need to be empowered to be fully aligned with the global best practices on building sustainability.

“It is on this understanding that we have designed the Vetifly Innovation Series which seeks to expose Nigerian companies to disruptive business ideas that would position them to maximize the potential of their employees and the industry they are operating in. We are, therefore, confident that this will contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the Nigerian economy,” she stated.

Vetifly is a pioneer Nigerian mobility-tech company that is revolutionising the Nigerian-transport ecosystem through the innovative usage of helicopters to transport people and cargoes across the country.