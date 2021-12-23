The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), has called on the federal and state governments to break the unending circles of university-based labour unions unrest that had been going on for more than 30 years.

The vice chancellors also called for a consistent academic calendar, saying that the Nigerian public Universities would not take their pride of place globally and regionally if the country cannot guarantee its academic schedules.

The Chairman of the Committee, Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, made the call during a meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, on issues affecting University education in Nigeria.

The CVCNU Chairman, who was accompanied by the secretary-general of the Committee, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, formally congratulated Prof Osodeke on his emergence as National President and acknowledged the efforts of ASUU as regards championing the repositioning of University higher education in Nigeria.

Edoumiekumo stated that as key stakeholders in the Nigerian University system, it was important that from time to time, both parties meet to discuss local and global best practices in University education, innovative ways of confronting and managing challenges and deep thinking on the future of the Nigerian university system.

“There is the need for the Federal and State governments to take the bull by the horn to break the unending circles of university-based labour unions unrest that had been going on for more than 30 years by thinking creative solutions and resolving politically to implement such solutions.”

He x-rayed some of the current challenges facing university education in Nigeria such as poor funding ,issues of autonomy of universities amongst others.

“Our universities are faced with very poor funding such that a gap of 221 billion naira has been incurred yearly from 2018 to 2021; problems associated with the implementation of IPPIS in Federal Universities; Autonomy of Universities, and the presence of several conflicting laws; the current status of the FG/University-based unions’ agreements; the lingering problem with the unions on IPPIS; and the poor state of security on university campuses”

