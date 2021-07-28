As the kick-off date of The Africa Value Awards draws near, the organisers has announced its list of nominees for its 2021 edition.

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Federick E. Obateru Akinruntan CON, Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana CON, and other personalities will be the special Guests for the award night.

Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Executive Secretary Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye-Wabote, Belema Oil President, Dr. Tein T. S. Jack-Rich and others will be receiving the global honour.

In a press statement made available to the media, Ambassador Daniel N. Obah FCA, Executive Director, Africa Value Awards and Chairman, VARDIAFRICA said that the aim of the award is to continually promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

He also stated that the award aim is to recognise individuals and organizations who have projected positively, the intrinsic values of the African continent, propelled the economy growth, enhanced youth empowerment and participation, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence.

“This year’s edition of Africa Value Awards and going forward is unique considering our recent partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS), Fayetteville, NC 28311 USA, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

“The Partnership is to enhance efficiency and excellence, and to ensure that awardees are celebrated globally,” says Obah.

Some other awardees includes; Mariam Tuzee Toure, Engr. M. A. Ibrahim, High. Chief Kenneth Ifekudu,

Dr. Mrs Gloria Diri, Prince Omoha Nduka, Hon. Tunji Ojo, Benita Witney Urey, Engr. Mrs Ifeoma Stella Okengwu, Mr. Elvis Abuyere, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, Grace Hawa Weah, Hon. Lawal Adamu Usman, Shalom Jawhary and a few others.

Africa Value Awards has announced the hosting of the 2021 Edition of the awards to be held at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja on Thursday July 29, 2021.