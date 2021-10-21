Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law (ACJL) 2021 has empowered trial judges to award compensation to victims of crimes who suffer injuries as a result of an action of a guilty defendant.

The state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) made this revelation while addressing Journalists on some unique features of the ACJL, signed into law recently by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, Section 372 of the law now gave power to judges to award commensurate compensation in criminal cases where victims have suffered losses or injuries unlike in the past where this only applies to people who have suffered financial losses.

Onigbanjo said, “Section 372 gave power to the judge to award compensation in criminal cases where victims have suffered losses or injuries, the judge also has the power to forfeit the properties of the guilty defendants or any other person or state and ordered them to be sold to compensate the victim of crimes.

“So, it no longer applies to people who suffered financial damages but also to people who suffer injuries by the action relating to that crime.

“In doing so, the court in considering the award of compensation to the victim may call for additional evidence to enable it to determine the quantum of compensation to award,” he said.

The attorney-general also disclosed that the ACJL in section 370 mandated the state to establish a crime data register.

He said that the data register is an electronic repository of information on suspects and offenders either convicted or awaiting trial that pass through the Criminal Justice System from the point of arrest through prosecution up until the judgment is delivered.

Onigbanjo further stated that the register will also serve as a criminal records database and organizations in the state may apply to obtain criminal records, particularly for sex offenders.

“It will also assist the police in the investigation of crime as sufficient information on all convicted persons will be available, which should make it easy to identify convicts in subsequent proceedings,” he said.