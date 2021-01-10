BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Two victims of alleged police brutality yesterday narrated their ordeals to the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other related matters.

The alleged victims, Francis Ossajokweh, a driver with Flour Mills and Tella Adesanya, an official of the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services in their separate petitions told the Judicial Panel that they were illegally detained and tortured by the police over frivolous allegations.

While being led by his counsel, Sunday Are, Francis told the panel, presided over by Justice Doris Okuwobi that on August 15, 2020 att about 4:pm, he was arrested and taken to Olosan police station, Mushin in respect of a car he bought from one Afeez Asogba.

He said, “I was taken to the orderly room and asked questions about how I got the car. Even before my explanations, I was beaten by one officer, Mr Taiwo.

“Later CSP Arogba came and asked how I got the car. After explaining he asked Mr Taiwo to handcuff me and then told me to produce the gun I used in robbing the owners of the car.

“He handcuffed and beat me to the extent that my bone dislocated. I kept insisting that I had proof that I bought the car and I asked them to investigate. Instead, he said he will beat me till blood comes out from me and later he threw me and my mechanic, Mr Gbenga in the cell.

“I have receipts, photocopies particulars of the car and photocopies of the bank transfer I did for the purchase of the car.