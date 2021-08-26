The United Nations (UN) has marked the 10th anniversary of the bombing of the UN House in Abuja with the laying of wreaths amid tears and tales of pains as victims of the suicide bomb attack were remembered in Abuja on Thursday.

The UN resident voordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who spoke after a minute silence in honour of the departed, said that it had always been difficult to speak in honour of his 23 colleagues who lost their lives in the dastardly incident including about 60 others who were injured.

He expressed belief in the promise that the UN would not be cowed by violence but will strengthen its commitment to service of humanity.

“I lack words to describe those who died in service to humanity. Somehow I have derived strength in the promise that we would refuse to be cowed by violence, remain defiant against terror, and recommit ourselves to supporting the Nigerian people,” he said.

He said further, “Our hearts bled, it was indeed a dark day for the United Nations. We will remember them forever as truly the best of humanity.

“We will continue to remember the families of the departed and I am so pleased that we are having this ceremony in the same building that was blown apart.”

He commended the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the resilience demonstrated in rebuilding the UN House.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, described the event as a sad one, stressing that the FCT administration will not be intimidated in its quest to keep the capital city safe.

The Minister, who was represented by Zulaihu Ahmed, said that a clear demonstration of the commitment was the rebuilding of the UN House, which was now being used for the ceremony 10 years after the bomb attack.