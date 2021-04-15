BY JOHN MKOM, Jalingo

Victims of windstorms and heavy downpour in Wukari local government area of Taraba State have appealed to government at all levels to come to their aid following the destruction of their properties.

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the windstorm in Wukari local government area at different locations.

The victims while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Wukari called on the government to support them to return to their homes, which was destroyed beyond repairs.

In Idofi, a suburb of Wukari local government area, our correspondent while going round discovered that many households were sleeping outside.

A resident of Idofi, Abashi Atoshi, confirmed to our correspondent that over 100 people were displaced by last Sunday’s windstorm.

Atoshi and his family called on the government and well-meaning citizens to help the people to return to their various houses, stating that the people were preparing for farming season before the devastating rainstorm.

Some of the people who spoke with our correspondent call on the government to provide them with roofing sheets to replace the ones that were destroyed.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Hon Adi Daniel Grace confirmed the incident, noting however that no life was lost during the rainstorm. He added that the people need urgent assistance to help them return to their farming activities.