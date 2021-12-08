Imagine this is July 2022, when the federal government intends to eventually stop funding of subsidy on premium motor spirit (petrol) and the price of a litre of the product is sold for a minimum of N300 from the current N162-N165 per litre with its attendant effect on the general cost of living in Nigeria. Imagine that the current price of a bag of local rice that currently sells for between N26,000 and N28,000 is raised to N42,000 and a bottle of red oil is increased from its current price of N700 to N1,186; and the list goes unending. What happens to the purchasing power of an average Nigerian in a country of N30,000 minimum wage for public workers – where some states are finding it difficult to pay salaries.

According to Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed petroleum under-recovery popularly known as fuel subsidy is a major drain on the nation’s economy which ought to have been scraped to free up money for critical sector like health and education. “We are worried that we are spending money we should be spending on education and other areas,” the finance minister said in a monitored interview on a local television station. About 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign earnings comes from sale of crude oil. But that is also spent on importation of refined petrol.

There is no provision for subsidy in the 2022 budget from July next year. Ahmed has restated the government’s readiness to abolish the incentive from July 2022 various gatherings. She believes that lack of actual deregulation of the petroleum sector is reaping Nigeria of the needed revenues, saying the subsidy is currently being given to people that can afford it.

But that was in acceptance of the admonition by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which said the Nigerian fiscal outlook faces significant risks with the emergence of fuel subsidies and slow progress on revenue mobilization. The IMF said the federal government should remove the subsidies and provide social welfare measures to cushion effects of the proposed removal of subsidy on power and petrol.

There is huge pressure on the government to remove subsidy on petroleum resources. A recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit projects that Nigeria’s aggregate revenue to grow by 5 per cent by 2024 if the federal government is able to remove the costly fuel subsidy between now and 2022.

That would mean a significant increase in Nigeria’s revenue to gross domestic product (GDP). In 2020, general government revenue (% of GDP) for Nigeria was 6.3 per cent.

The current administration appears more ready now than ever to remove subsidy on the product. The excuse is that Nigeria needs to free up the fiscal space and mobilise more revenue for government expenditure. But there is an enormous lack of public confidence on the government due to what is seen as its failure to rightly apply available resources to public welfare and security.

Imagine that the government is able to muscle its way through the huddles and courageously implement the provisions of Petroleum Industry Act and allow market forces to determine the price of petroleum products as stipulated in the law. What would likely be the implication of that on Nigerians and the Nigerian economy?

If that happens, the Buhari-led administration will emerge as the valor that has shown exemptional braveness in the face of dangerous or prospective resistance from labour unions and most interest groups from within and outside the country; and Nigerian people victims of an economic action with a capacity to further impoverish them. Indeed, the government may have achieved its aim of ending a fraudulent subsidy regime that has consistently bread stark embezzlement and diversion of public funds.

As it stands, the federal government has said it would provide some social packages to cushion the pangs of the prosed subsidy removal on the petrol. The finance minister said N5000 would be given to an estimated number of between 30 and 40 million very poor and vulnerable Nigerians monthly in form of transportation to mitigate the expected rise in transportation and general cost of living. What it implies is that in a period of one year, government would spend about N2.4 trillion on providing support for a segment of the population affected by the removal. According to official reports, Nigeria currently spends about N1.8 trillion on fuel subsidy annually.

Then, what is the implication of that extra N600 billion on inflation and the general cost of food? Nigeria’s inflation rose to 15.99 per cent in October this year. One of the questions begging for answer is what is the value of N5000 today in a county where composite food index is currently at 18.34 per cent?

Obviously, it will lead to more money in circulation chasing few goods. There is already a shortage to the food supply chain due to rising insecurity orchestrated by bandits and Boko Haram elements. On the one side, cost of funds is already high; and with the planned uptake in the payment of cash grant to poor Nigerians, the federal government may be returning to the market to borrow more funds because the N2.4 trillion cushion effect of the fuel subsidy removal was not captured in the 2022 budget. How sustainable is that?

While it is generally agreed that fuel subsidy is scandalous, there are concerns that the federal government ought to put sustainable measures on ground, including repairing at least one of the nation’s refineries and improve local refining capacity, to mitigate the price of petroleum product before removing the subsidy.