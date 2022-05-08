Fast rising talented Nigerian singer, Victor Anthony, popularly known as Victony has released his second project “Outlaw”.

The singer came to limelight after his feature with Mayorkun on the hit track “Holy Father”,off Mayorkun’s 2021 body of work “Back To Office”

Outlaw is Victony’s second EP,a follow up to his 2020 effort “Saturn”. Speaking to Apple Music about the new EP, he said, “In my position as an artist, many people would want to tell you how to live your life and what to do at different points.”

“Everybody has an opinion [regarding] what you should do. And I just want to be myself. But it seems like being yourself, especially in this part of the world, it’s sort of a crime. And I’m like—if being myself is a crime, then I’m an outlaw.”

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that Victony had a fatal accident that kept him in a wheelchair for months. The life-threatening accident which happened on April 26, 2021 also led to the loss of the singer’s close friend, Doyin, who was with the singer when their car crashed.

The EP has Tempoe and Ktizo making guest appearances on the seven-track project.