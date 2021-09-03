A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwifo, as a man who used his talent to take Nigeria and Edo State into the international community.

The musical legend died last Saturday at the Stella Obasanjo Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the residence of the late Uwaifo where he was accompanied by chieftains of the APC in the state, Oshiomhole said he was an intellectual who tried to bring to bear the reality of his thoughts in music and the arts.

He said, “There are many ways in which he affected my life. As young men in the typical rural village when there was no light, no road, anytime we wanted to listen to music, we made request through Radio Nigeria. We listened to radio using battery, the number one record we always requested was Victor Uwaifo; “Guitar Boy”, “Joromi” and others and we would wear our small knickers and dance and then tell stories about the exploits of Uwaifo in the music world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this part of the world and at that time, the man who forcefully put Nigeria, put the face of Edo on the world map was Sir Victor Uwaifo by his own creativity, his talent and his industry. You cannot resist the music.”

“Uwaifo was an intellectual. Beyond music, Uwaifo was always busy, if he could think it through he would try to create and translate it. Edo people and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman and I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged this fact that Uwaifo was one of the few artistes that succeeding heads of states and presidents recognized and invited to state functions.”