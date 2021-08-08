A youth group under the auspices of Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group made the call in Abuja on Sunday while marking Osinbajo Day, a day they said has been set aside to celebrate the vice president annually as an icon and the future of Nigeria’s democracy and leadership.

Members of the group displayed placards with various inscriptions like “In Osinbajo, We See A Loyal Leader”, “Thank You Buhari For Giving Us Osinbajo”, “Let Osinbajo Lead!”, “Nigerians Love Osinbajo, “Osinbajo: The Future Beckons”, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the national coordinator of OGO, Folusho Ojo (Fosh), said though the event was organised to celebrate vice president Osinbajo, they have decided to “compel him to contest” in 2023 in order to continue with the vision of President Buhari.

“On occasion of the second edition of Osinbajo Day, holding today, Sunday, the 8th August, 2021 the project is the celebration of a man we have adopted as our role model, a man we are all proud of, a man in whose hand as young men and women, we can entrust our future.

“President Buhari has built a solid foundation, we therefore must ensure that whoever comes after him will rather build a beautiful edifice on it than demolish it.

“We have seen in this man that person who share in the vision of Mr President and have similar selfless attributes as him.

“Osinbajo is one who can inspire hope in the young. One whose word is his bond. One who is not after personal aggrandizement.

“We are appealing to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring and take up higher responsibility having worked diligently with the President and with great results to show,” Ojo said.

The group said it has become imperative for Nigerians to know that Osinbajo has been the brain behind the successes recorded by the Buhari administration in the last six years, adding that there was no point for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to go out scouting for another candidate to fly its presidential flag in 2023 given the fact that the VP is accepted across all ethnic and religious lines.

Others who spoke glowingly about Osinbajo at the event included a retired vetaran journalist, Mr. Akin Makanjuola, and Continental DG, Advocacy for Good Governance and UN SDGs Ambassador, Hussaini Coomassie.

They described Osinbajo as a detribalised Nigerian, a nationalist and the bedrock and bridge builder of the Buhari administration, noting that the vice president should be rewarded for his astute loyalty to his principal, President Buhari in order to continue from where he will stop in 2023.