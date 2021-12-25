Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has highlighted the importance of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, backing players, including Ghana’s Jordan Ayew and Senegal attacker Sadio Mane to play at the upcoming championship in Cameroon.

Only 16 days until the start of the January 9 – February 6 gathering, the continental showpiece has become a major topic of discussions over player availability, amid calls from European clubs for a postponement or total cancellation.

Palace are set to lose not only Ayew but Senegal ace Cheikhou Kouyate, Liverpool will have to do without Egypt sensation Mohamed Salah and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita in addition to Mane, while a host of other Premier League clubs will be without other key men.

“I respect and I understand the passion and importance of those players to go and represent their country. I will never stop any players going to the Africa Cup of Nations,” Vieira, who was born in Senegal before relocating to France as a child, said at a press conference Friday.

“I believe that competition has to be more respected because this competition is as important as the European Championship.

“With Senegal, I don’t think people understand [Sadio] Mane or Cheikhou Kouyate not representing their nation.

“If there was more coverage people will understand how important it is for the African continent.”

