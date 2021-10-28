Andy Murray is convinced a long run in a tournament will soon come his way despite crashing out of the Vienna Open in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Scot to exact revenge upon losing to the three-time Grand Slam champion at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Murray is showing glimpses of being back to his best as he continues his road to recovery following hip surgeries but is yet to build consistency and reach the latter stages of any tournaments he enters.

‘I’m not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments. I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months,’ Murray said.

‘It will happen. I obviously would like it to be happening quicker than what it is.

‘But he did play extremely well and he’s a top young player and if you’re hitting single-digit unforced errors playing that way and with the power that he has it’s going to be tough…

‘If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless I will start winning more and have some deep runs, but it’s tough.

‘Draws have been hard, I’ve played in some tough tournaments. The draw was stacked here [in Vienna]. There were no easy matches here. It will happen sooner rather than later I think.’

Murray’s mot impressive win of late came against Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Vienna Open – his first victory over a top 10 player in 14 months.

And the 34-year-old admits victories against the top players keeps him believing he can still compete with the best.

‘I won two days ago against a guy who’s Top 10 in the world, made the semis at Wimbledon this year, won an ATP Masters 1000 this year,’ he said.

‘Alcaraz had a great run at the US Open and I had a good win against him.

‘I had some good matches against some top players who’ve had great runs at these events, so I’m not really sure why I should think that I couldn’t do that again.

‘I sort of look at those matches and think if Hurkacz can make semis at Wimbledon why is that not possible?’